A Laurel man who shot at a woman and tried to use a stolen credit card was ordered to spend the next decade in prison.
Marcus Nixon, 30, was ordered to serve 10 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault and attempted credit card fraud.
Nixon admitted to firing six shots at a vehicle as it drove away from the One Stop convenience store at 1016 Ellisville Blvd. in May 2018. The vehicle was driven by a woman Nixon “had a previous conflict with,” Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette said.
Video surveillance showed Nixon walking to the vehicle, then taking a gun out of a bag and loading it, then firing as she sped away, Bisnette said. No bullets hit the woman or the vehicle.
Store surveillance also shows Nixon at the ATM inside using a stolen credit card to try to withdraw $120 three times. He was unable to get any cash, so he threw the card and other items in the trash. The card had been stolen during an auto burglary the previous night, Bisnette said.
With the two felony convictions on his record now, Judge Dal Williamson warned Nixon that he could be sentenced as a habitual offender if he gets another felony conviction. Defendants who are sentenced as habitual offenders have to serve their sentences day-for-day, with no chance for early release. Since one of Nixon’s crimes is violent, he could be sentenced to life in prison if he gets another felony conviction, Williamson warned.
In addition to the prison time, Nixon was ordered to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $2,335 in court fees and fines.
Nixon was facing a maximum penalty of 23 years in prison. He was represented by public defender John Piazza.
