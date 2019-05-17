Sixteen scandals

Fireworks with another felony dismissal
For at least the 16th time this year, a felony case was dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court because the defendant wasn’t served with an indictment in a timely manner.
But this dismissal didn’t go without a fight from District Attorney Tony Buckley and an explanation from Judge Dal Williamson.
Ashley Latrice Jones of Hattiesburg was indicted by a Jones County jury in May 2010 for two counts of uttering forgery, but it was September of 2018 — almost 8-1/2 years — before she was finally served with the papers by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, according to court files.
Jones said she lived at the same residence for almost 16 years and public defender John Piazza pointed out that she had encounters with law enforcement in Forrest and Lamar counties and had been in their custody and the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at some points after her indictment in Jones County. Sheriff Alex Hodge has been in office since 2008.
Jones served time for lying under oath and was released from prison in July 2011 — more than a year after the indictment — and she has lived on Morton Street in Hattiesburg since then, she said, while working several different jobs.
“Your Honor, she has a perjury conviction, so I can’t believe a word she says,” Buckley said.
Jones was sworn in and took the witness stand, saying that she had worked at three hotels, a convenience store and Waste Management, among other places, since her release from prison, but she maintained that she had been at the same address.
But Buckley held up National Crime Information Center documents showing that she had given multiple home addresses during various encounters with law enforcement since her release.
“Why is this address different than the one you gave today?” Buckley asked Jones, referring to an address that wound up on NCIC after law enforcement talked to her in 2011.
Piazza started to answer, but Buckley said, “No, she needs to answer the question.”
Buckley asked about at least three more encounters in which three different addresses show up on NCIC for Jones.
“How is she supposed to know what someone in Jackson is doing with data entry?” Piazza asked.
Buckley again said that Jones needed to answer the question, and that’s when things got heated for a few minutes. Piazza told him that he was asking “compound questions” and that he should “tone down, slow down … and ask and she’ll answer.”
Buckley responded, “I will ask how I ask. John thinks he’s the judge in this case.”
Jones admitted on the stand that she had been charged with DUI after avoiding a roadblock in September 2015 and for giving false information to Hattiesburg police in June 2016, and her rap sheet showed charges for fleeing law enforcement in July 2012 and May 2015, Buckley said.
“Ms. Jones can’t be believed,” Buckley told the judge. “She’s been convicted of the most serious crime of dishonesty there is.”
Buckley also said that this case was not like others that have been dismissed in recent weeks because Jones “had not been at the same address, at the same job” the whole time, where Jones County deputies could find her. He also noted that NCIC showed that Jones had worked at Southern Hens, and that’s one place she didn’t name in her early testimony but admitted to working at when asked directly.
“Tony knows how inaccurate NCIC is,” Piazza said. “Whether she’s lying or not, she was in the custody of the State of Mississippi and the indictment was not handed to her. She’s been in contact with law enforcement multiple times since her release from prison and she wasn’t served until 2018.”
A time period of longer than eight months between the indictment and the trial is a violation of a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, according to case law that Williamson has cited several times in prior cases and this one.
“Does the state have any proof that the sheriff or any of his deputies attempted to serve the indictment at any of these addresses … or while she was in the custody of MDOC?” Williamson asked, looking at the NCIC documents. “That’s what I’d like to hear about.”
Records show that the indictment was returned unserved in June 2010, he said.
“You don’t get to sit back and say that you think you’ll have trouble if you try to serve the indictment,” Williamson said. “The state doesn’t get to say that she moved around a lot. The law requires more than that.”
In ordering the dismissal, Williamson said, “If there was proof that that the sheriff or his deputies attempted to serve her at any of these addresses, my ruling may have been different. But this misses the mark.
“What effort was made to serve her at any address for a period of 8-1/2 years, even while she was ‘in the system’ with MDOC and during repeated run-ins with the law in Forrest County and Lamar County? I do not find a valid reason for her not being served.”
Williamson concluded by saying that defendants “have no duty” to come to court if they aren’t served with a notification.
“That is the responsibility of the sheriff or his deputies,” he said, “and there is no proof of any attempt to serve this individual.”
