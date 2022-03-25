The South Jones High School Band of Braves traveled to the State Capitol in Jackson on Thursday to receive recognition for their achievements. Rep. Donnie Scoggin and Rep. Robin Robinson introduced and presented Director of Bands Brian Joyce and the Band Council with House Resolution No. 109, commending them and congratulating them for earning first place in Class 1A at the 2021 Bands of America Regional Competition in Jacksonville, Ala. The resolution also mentioned some of the band’s other recent accolades and achievements, including for being selected MHSAA Class 5A state champions in 2021 and 2019, and being selected 2019 WGI Winds Scholastic Open Class International Champions
“It was an honor for our program to be invited to the Capitol by Rep. Donnie Scoggin, Rep. Robin Robinson and Sen. Chris McDaniel,” Joyce said. “I enjoyed getting to see the kids be recognized for their hard work over the last several years.”
