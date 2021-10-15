South Jones’ marching band will be traveling to Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday to compete in the premier high school marching championship program,
Bands of America. There are 26 high school marching bands throughout the southeastern United States competing for the regional championship.
This will be the first time South Jones High School and the Jones County School District will have a marching band compete in this level of competition.
The theme of the marching band competition show is “La Rosa de Exotica.” Musical pieces that will be performed include “Michelangelo 70,” “Kiss From a Rose” and “Tango De La Roxanne.” Soloists are Pacey Thompson, Tristian Patterson, Austin Gonzalez, Bryce Moore and River Messa. The performance features the entire visual ensemble of the color guard and South Jones Bravettes.
Drum majors for the South Jones band are Camron Tran and Braden Yarber. Directors are Brian Joyce, Johnathan Benson, Robert Bush, Sarah Pope and Amber Bell.
