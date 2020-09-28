Bond denied for Heidelberg man accused of assaulting deputy
A convicted felon from Heidelberg will have to stay in the slammer after being accused of slamming a deputy into his patrol vehicle during a traffic stop, then fleeing the scene.
Demetrius Nabors, 26, who was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, was denied bond by Judge Noel Rogers in the suspect’s initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday afternoon.
Nabors surrendered at the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, nearly a week after he was stopped on Sharon-Sandersville Road for weaving in a 2008 Buick he was driving just after 10:30 p.m. the previous Sunday.
Veteran K9 officer Derick Knight smelled marijuana, according to the incident report read by Rogers, and when the deputy asked Nabors to step out of the vehicle, he refused and closed the car door. When Knight reached into the vehicle, Nabors put the car in reverse and “dragged” the deputy and “slammed him” into the patrol unit. Knight sustained “injuries to his upper body” and he was set to undergo additional tests with specialists to determine the extent of his medical problems. There were reports that he may have suffered a cracked vertebra.
Nabors was represented pro bono by attorney Charles Lawrence III of Hattiesburg. He met in private with his client before and after his court appearance.
As he was being led into the courtroom, Nabors was asked by a reporter if the incident took place the way it was described by law enforcement. He said, “No,” but when asked how his account differed, he said, “I can’t disclose that.”
There is reportedly body-cam and dash-cam video of the incident.
Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD stated in court that Nabors had “several arrests” since 2008, including for resisting arrest. The suspect is from Illinois and has felony drug charges and a charge for possession of a weapon by a felon on his record there before transferring his probation to Jasper County.
After learning the suspect’s criminal history, Rogers said, “I deny bond on these charges.”
In addition to the felony assault charge, Nabors will also face misdemeanor charges for DUI-first offense and careless driving through the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the judge said.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. Knight reportedly fired a shot that hit the suspect’s car but not him. The Buick was found wrecked in a slough about a half-mile from the scene of the traffic stop, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“If you assault one of my officers, we’re going to do everything we can to see to it that you get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Berlin said. “It will not be tolerated.”
Several people took to Facebook offering to help Nabors — some of them from the Chicago area — after the JCSD released a statement asking for the public’s help locating him. Many blamed the officer and offered detailed descriptions of what took place on the desolate roadway that night. The report set off a spirited debate on social media between people who were pro-police and others who are anti-law enforcement. Berlin said there is video of the incident to show what happened.
“We greatly appreciate MBI's assistance which was requested by JCSD very shortly after the incident occurred,” Berlin said.
