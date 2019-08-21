Imagine an enthusiastic Tarzan yell across the gaming floor at Bok Homa Casino.
On Friday, a lucky but shy guest from Hattiesburg won a jackpot totaling $147,047.21 while playing the Tarzan progressive slot machine.
“We’ve had lots of big jackpot winners already this year at Bok Homa Casino. We absolutely love it! There’s always a celebration when this happens,” said Sonny Johnson, president and CEO for Pearl River Resort. “We would like to extend a huge congratulation to our latest jackpot winner.”
The winner did not want to be identified or photographed, Bok Homa officials said.
Tarzan is a progressive slot machine featuring the Edgar Rice Burroughs character from novels, TV shows and movies. It offers players a chance to win big.
In addition to slots, table games and The Sportsbook, players now have a chance to win with virtual table games. Electronic blackjack and roulette are the newest additions at the casino in Sandersville.
For more information on Bok Homa, call 1-866-447-3275 or visit
