“At least six or seven” vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 between South Laurel and Ellisville Tuesday morning, officials said. Multiple agencies responded to the crash reports at 7:30 a.m. and found that the multiple wrecks had occurred at once over a stretch of more than a mile, slowing traffic. No injuries were reported at the scene, but multiple people were transported to a nearby hospital by EMServ. The Mississippi Highway Patrol did not return phone calls by press time.
