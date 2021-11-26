Laurel businesses emphasize importance of shopping local
Laurel businesses are ready for Small Business Saturday (today) as many shoppers look locally to fulfill their holiday needs this year.
Like most small businesses, Laurel’s bustling downtown businesses offer a unique and curated experience for its residents, providing price points and products unavailable in big-box stores. Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to support the community in more ways than one, as small businesses do more than just provide goods and services, said Cotton Boll owner Kelly Lambert.
“We are the people that give to local causes that their children come to for donations year-round,” Lambert said. “We give residents’ teenagers some of their first jobs and locals. Supporting local by buying (from local businesses) does more than just help our business.”
Shopping local means everything to Emily Green, owner of Bella Bella.
“It puts money back into our community for projects and to support local nonprofits,” Green said. “It allows us to be able to give more back to our community and do all of the things that make our small town great.”
Many local businesses offer unique products available only at their stores and are specially stocked by the owners to cater to their customers’ needs, Lambert said.
“We offer Mississippi-produced products and brands from around the state,” Lambert said. “It promotes our local economy.”
Tourists in Laurel should not be the only ones reaping the benefits of local shops. Many people tell Lambert they wish they had a downtown that provided unique gifts and products in their hometowns.
“More Laurelites should come downtown and explore what we have to offer,” Lambert said. “It’s nice to have people from all over come and enjoy what we have to offer.”
Bella Bella is the local supplier for On Running Shoes and stocks Patagonia and Tyler Candle products as well. There are a lot of brands exclusive to just Bella Bella in Laurel, Green said.
“We strive to have unique items available so that it’s a unique experience for our customers,” Green said.
The Cotton Boll offers custom leather, jewelry, clothing and bath products that are sourced with the intentions of providing durable, quality products.
“One of our biggest sellers this year are custom leather guitar straps from a company out of Georgia — there’s leather goods available for both men and women,” Lambert said. “I try to find items that will translate well to my customer base and stand behind the brands I stock.”
Another advantage to shopping locally in downtown Laurel is same-day service, as well as gift wrapping, Green said. The store ships items for tourists or out-of-state customers and alleviates the worry of waiting for items to come from bigger brands.
Many of its items can be purchased directly from the instagram account @shopbellabellalaurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.