ELA emphasizes parental involvement, Christian values
When making educational choices today, parents have many factors to consider. Public schools offer convenience, superior socialization and are nearly free of cost. Private schools often offer superior educational opportunities but lack the resources of some public schools. Homeschooling has become a more popular option since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some parents lack the time and skills to properly instruct their children.
Excellence in Learning Academy, located on Magnolia Road just outside of Laurel, has cultivated an environment where students can receive the best of all educational options available to them. Founded in 2015, ELA is a non-profit, educational ministry. Founder Melanie Gibbs wanted to create a unique hybrid model that combined the best of all educational avenues. She used her teaching experience at Laurel Christian School, Carolina Christian Academy and over 20 years of homeschool experience to cultivate the unique environment.
“When we first started, it was just my three children and a couple of other kids that came to homeschool in our home,” Gibbs said. “By the end of that school year, we had 10 children, so we had to start looking for a location. We decided to create a different kind of learning environment that felt like home to the kids. It was all about getting those students individualized attention.”
Gibbs had the idea of creating a place where she and her team could go back to the old-school way of educating children that catered to each child’s specific needs. Her model allows parents to play a major role in their child’s education and development – a stark contrast to what most schools today offer.
“What we like to do is get parents completely involved,” Gibbs said. “If a child is struggling, they get the one-on-one support they need. We have extra tutors and dyslexia therapy available for those kids who do need the extra support. At the same time, the kids who are gifted and advanced no longer have to wait for the rest of the class like in a normal setting. They can work ahead at their own pace, and that is something you just can’t get anywhere else. You have kids who can go year-round to make up a grade or get ahead. It all depends on how much they want to work.”
Before making the move to the building that formerly housed Pine View Church, ELA rented space at Magnolia Baptist Church on Wansley Drive in Laurel. When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, ELA was forced to find a new home as church officials didn’t want to endanger high-risk members of their congregation. Gibbs moved the school to some of the open facilities at Southeastern Baptist College in North Laurel, rented a retail location and converted it until the school found a permanent home. The 2021-22 school year is the school’s first at its new location.
“We are very glad to have our own location,” Gibbs said. “We shared spaces with many churches, Sunday schools and community places like the Southeastern Baptist College. We feel like we have a place that we can truly call home for us and our students.”
ELA uses the Abeka curriculum through Pensacola Christain College, which allows graduates of their school to obtain an accredited diploma instead of just a homeschool certificate. Without any governmental influence on their curriculum requirements, ELA is able to teach creation-based science, which is night-and-day compared to any public school.
“That part is special,” Gibbs said. “We teach that each person is created by God with a purpose and not just by accident. We get to have chapel, devotion and get to pray with the children. It is a way to show the children what God’s love looks like in action.”
ELA’s current enrollment is 28 students, from kindergarten through 12th grade. The classrooms are divided kindergarten through second grade, third through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade. That enrollment size is exactly what Gibbs is looking for.
“This isn’t for everybody, because it does include a lot of parental involvement, but to us, that is a positive,” Gibbs said. “We don’t advertise, but instead, we just let the Lord bring the right families to us. We don’t want to be super big because we’re not trying to mimic what is already out there.”
