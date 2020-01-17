Inmates caught trying to smuggle drugs in McDonald’s cup, skivvies
•
By Mark Thornton
When narcotics officers got to a mobile home outside of Ellisville, they could smell what the residents were accused of selling, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“We had complaints about the odor of marijuana and the traffic, and we got out, the smell would knock you down,” he said.
They seized more than two pounds of “mid-grade” marijuana, 128 Xanax pills and several weapons, some of which were illegal, from a mobile home park on Mesa Drive on Wednesday night.
Three 20-year-old residents were taken into custody — Zachary Thomas Lacaze, Anthony Bernard Smith and Megan D. Plunk — and face charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, and those charges are enhanced because of the presence of firearms and their proximity to a church. Lacaze is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm — a 9mm that was reportedly taken from a residence in Covington County, Driskell said. It’s possible that Plunk won’t face charges, he added.
There were two AR-15 rifles in the house, one of which was illegal because the butt stock had been removed, and a Remington .308-caliber had its serial number filed off, which is a federal offense, Driskell said.
Inside the residence, officers found scales, bags and other items consistent with the sale of marijuana, Driskell said. Officers also have information that guns may have been being sold from the residence, so the investigation is ongoing.
In a separate case, 43-year-old Anthony Scott Massey of Moselle was charged with possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm after Deputy Matt Bailey stopped him at a convenience store on Sunday. He admitted to having “a little meth” in the car, and Bailey found 2 grams — with a street value of about $1,000 — in the center console, Driskell said. There was also a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, he added. Forrest County Circuit Court put a hold on Massey because he was out on a pretrial diversion program for a felony charge there.
In another matter, a conspiracy to supply heroin and meth to inmates was foiled by officers in recent days, Driskell said. Drugs and syringes were tossed into the fenced area around the Jones County Adult Correctional Facility.
“It was in a McDonald’s cup,” he said.
It’s believed that three people were involved, Driskell said of the ongoing investigation.
Another man was also arrested for trying to bring drugs into the jail this week, he said. Wesley A. Reeves, 38, was charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility when officers found Xanax in his underwear as he was being booked for a misdemeanor charge, disturbance of family.
“If you try to carry it into the jail, even if it’s a misdemeanor amount, it’s an automatic felony,” Driskell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.