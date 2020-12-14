Austin Smith was honored with the 2020 Part Time Auxiliary Deputy of the Year award at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department's Christmas party on Saturday night. Fellow JCSD deputies selected him for the prestigious honor.
“Auxiliary Deputy Austin Smith volunteers his time and serves the residents of Jones County professionally and with distinction,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are both fortunate and proud to have him on our team!”
JCSD Patrol Division Capt. Scott Sims added, “Auxiliary Deputy Smith was selected by his peers for this honor. His service during 2020 has been exemplary and he is always looking to assist the Patrol Division whenever needed.”
