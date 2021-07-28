Cigarette-puffing suspect on ATV leads law on long chase
When a stolen off-road vehicle finally went off road after a chase of 15 miles or so, things didn’t go so well for the suspect.
Samuel Boutwell, 33, of Ellisville was caught by a barbed-wire fence seconds before members of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department caught him. He was on a 2014 Honda Rancher that had been reported stolen from a residence on Soso-Big Creek Road. The suspect and stolen ATV were spotted on Indian Springs Church Road in the Calhoun Community on Tuesday morning when a pursuit with JCSD deputies began.
The chase continued to Rose Lane, crossed Highway 29 North and Graves Road before hitting Highway 588 and Hoskins Creek Road and back to the highway before heading to Pittman Road then Jordan Road before crashing into the fence off Blueberry Lane, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
The suspect was injured but still had to be tased to be taken into custody, Carter said.
“I’ve been in quite a few pursuits, but never one quite like this,” Carter said.
The suspect was throwing “jackets, cans and all kinds of odds and ends” at the law enforcement officials who were pursuing him, Carter said. Some of the tossed items were believed to have been stolen, he added.
“At one point, he opened up a pack of cigarettes, lit one and got on his cellphone,” Carter said. “He was very calm for someone having a dozen cop cars chasing him.”
Boutwell was charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing and resisting arrest and the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a hold on him for violating the terms of his probation. He had reportedly had his probation from another state transferred to Mississippi. It was not known what his previous felony charges were.
The owner of the four-wheeler, Jonathan Eddy, took to Facebook to thank the JCSD for their efforts in capturing the suspect and returning his ATV, which didn’t appear to be damaged too badly, Carter said. Members of the JCSD’s Investigative and Narcotics units assisted in the pursuit along with the Ellisville Police Department and Constable Danny Gibson, and Carter said he was thankful for the help.
“I’m just glad it all worked out and no one got hurt,” he said.
Boutwell was taken to the emergency room at South Central Regional Medical Center before being booked into the Jones
County Adult Detention Center. Investigator Reuben Bishop is handling the case.
The suspect had reportedly been seen riding the stolen ATV on roadways over the weekend.
“Several people in the community had seen this guy walking the roads the past weeks,” Eddy wrote, urging residents to stay vigilant. “This was in fact the guy posted on the neighborhood watch page in the big creek area on Friday (The day it was stolen).
“Big thanks to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff deputies! Along with the guy that spotted the 4 wheeler, Brandon Todd.”
