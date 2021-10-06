It wasn’t a good start to Fire Prevention Week. A person who fell asleep while smoking a cigarette is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in south Jones County early Tuesday.
Volunteer firefighters from Union, South Jones, Johnson and Southwest responded to the fire at 279 New Hope Road at 2:13 a.m. The single-story brick home was engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
Homeowner Thelma Williamson said that one of the residents was smoking in bed and fell asleep, then awakened to a burning bed. The occupants attempted to extinguish the fire on their own but were overcome by smoke and had to escape the home.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric were also on scene. No injuries were reported. The home sustained catastrophic damage.
With this being Fire Prevention Week, the Jones County Fire Council reminded
residents to practice fire safety. These practices include having fire extinguishers handy, keeping hallways clear of items and changing the batteries in smoke alarm regularly. A single chirp every few seconds means the batteries need to be replaced. It is recommended that smoke alarms be replaced every 10 years.
