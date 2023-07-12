Motorists in Laurel will soon have a smoother ride on some of the city’s most traveled roadways thanks to federal funds of almost $25 million.

America’s “Home Town” is the recipient of a $24.8 million award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity program. It’s the largest grant awarded to a municipality since the inception of the RAISE discretionary grant program.

teresa street flooded

A familiar site to Laurel motorists — Teresa Street under water after a good rain — may soon become a thing of the past after work that will be funded by a federal grant. (LL-C file photo)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.