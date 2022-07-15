Crystal Phillips, a Jones County native, was this year’s recipient of the Sertoma Service to Mankind award for her volunteerism in the community, establishing The Social Club and serving as the Chief Operations Officer with TEAAM Autism.
Each year, the Sertoma Club gives the Service to Mankind award, member Penny McNeer said.
“It is the highest honor Sertoma can bestow upon a non-member,” McNeer said. “This award honors outstanding volunteer service to the community and
is given to a non-Sertoman who exemplifies what it means to be a Service to all Mankind.”
Phillps’ journey into the world of advocacy started about 10 years ago, she said. “My son Tristan was diagnosed with autism on Oct. 23, 2012,” she said.
Soon after the diagnosis, she began to look for how she could help her son and went to a free training event at TEAAM — a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Mississippians with autism spectrum disorders. For her as a parent, she realized there were other families that went through what she had gone through.
“That’s when I started volunteering at TEAAM and volunteering for their bigger events,” Phillips said. And for about five years, she started kicking around the idea of having a sensory-friendly place for other families affected by autism spectrum disorders that focused on inclusivity and diversity.
In 2020, Phillips founded The Social Club in Laurel to provide children with inclusive play while bringing awareness to sensory needs and disabilities.
“I am humbled, overwhelmed and completely undeserving to be here,” Phillips said. “This is such a big honor to be in a room full of people who give so
much to children already.”
