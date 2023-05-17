Board signs off on incentive for Project Abel, requesting bids for inmate medical services
Some voters in Sand Hill and Pine Grove will be voting at a newly formed precinct this August and November, but supervisors went ahead and voted Monday to fill one position on a temporary basis.
Ellisville attorney Travis Haynes will serve in place of longtime Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons while Lyons is out on medical leave. The board voted 4-1 in favor of Haynes, with Supervisor Phil Dickerson nominating and casting his vote for attorney Aaron Parker. In their first vote, Supervisors Johnny Burnett and Travares Comegys picked Noel Rogers while Supervisors Larry Dykes and David Scruggs voted for Haynes and Dickerson picked Parker. But on a revote after the tie, Dykes and Scruggs switched to Haynes. Parker is the only one of the three nominees who lives in Lyons’ district, but that’s not a requirement for serving in the position, board attorney Danielle Ashley said.
Some voters who previously cast ballots in the Sand Hill and Pine Grove precincts will now go to a new polling place that’s being set up at Merchant Park just outside of Ellisville. That was the recommendation of Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks and the board agreed. That was the simplest alternative after redistricting would have caused an influx of hundreds of new voters to go to the Pleasant Ridge precinct, which already has cramped quarters and only a few parking places. There’s plenty of space at the park, so the board agreed that was the best option to keep those voters in the First District, which is the Ellisville area. Brooks has submitted the change to the Secretary of State’s office and was awaiting approval there.
In other business, the board went behind closed doors into executive session with Ross Tucker, president of the Jones County Economic Development Authority, to discuss an ongoing project. The board authorized Burnett to sign a “Fee In Lieu Of Taxes” agreement and to “induce capital resources up to $3.75 million for infrastructure for Project Abel,” Ashely said. A FILOT is a tax incentive that’s often offered to prospective businesses/employers, exempting the company from local taxes (except for school district taxes) for a set time period. The board also agreed to convey a 10-foot strip of land to the EDA for a prospective economic development project, but no other details were available. Elected officials are permitted to go into executive session to discuss economic development projects, but they do have to disclose any measures that are passed.
In another matter, supervisors agreed to request proposals from professionals to provide medical services for inmates at the adult and juvenile correctional facilities. That comes after the recent announcement that South Central Regional Medical Center would not be renewing its contract to provide care. The contract period ends June 30.
The new proposal calls for health-care and mental health-care providers, collectively or separately, to submit bids for their services for a year with an option for two one-year renewals. Supervisors or the provider can terminate the contract with 90 days’ notice without having to give a reason. The adult facility has an average daily population of 200 inmates and the juvenile facility averages 15. A tour of the facilities and conference for prospective providers is set for May 31.
Two residents from the south part of the county had complaints. Shannon Hingle of Bryant Drive said that the road her family has lived on since the 1970s has been “abandoned and neglected” and that patching potholes has “been a waste of time.” There are only three residences on the road, she said.
Teresa Strickland said that a tree on county property on North Eastabuchie Road that she had been complaining about for “four or five months” finally fell during a storm last week, causing extensive damage at the park she set up in memory of her brother, Larry Ruffin Memorial Park, and her residence. The tree “destroyed” a shed and a grill, among other things, Strickland told the board, placing several photos of the damage on a table in front of the board. She was especially frustrated, she said, because it all happened “after begging” for help for months.
“I am a good taxpayer,” said Strickland, who retired from Ellisville State School after 31 years there and whose late husband Robert was a longtime officer with the Laurel Police Department. “Why do we have to pay taxes if we don’t get any service? It’s ridiculous.”
Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes asked Strickland if she had contacted Mississippi Power about the problem tree.
“It’s their responsibility to send a crew there,” Dykes said.
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs, whose beat the tree fell in, said that Dixie Electric works well with the county, but “(Mississippi Power) won’t work with us.”
Strickland said she did contact Mississippi Power and was told to contact the county.
“They’re passing the buck,” Dykes said. “If a tree is next to a power line, we’re not going to let our crew cut it out of fear of being electrocuted.”
Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin suggested that Strickland report what happened to the Mississippi Public Service Commission, which oversees all utility providers in the state.
