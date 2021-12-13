Five arrested for two break-ins over four days at auto shop
Five people have been arrested — and more suspects could be taken into custody — after three cars and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of tools were taken in two break-ins at one busy automotive-repair shop just outside of Laurel last week.
Brandon Bang, 18, of Laurel was charged with three counts of motor-vehicle theft, commercial burglary and felony conspiracy to commit a crime is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He was arrested first after crashing a 2015 Ford Mustang that was taken from Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive and Highway 84 East on Thursday night.
That crash and arrest on Longview Drive — between Highway 29 and Indian Springs Road in the Calhoun Community — led to a Chevrolet Colorado pickup that was also taken from the shop and four more suspects in the Rose Lane area. Those arrests were the result of a “full-court press” that included Sheriff Joe Berlin, Capt. Scott Sims and other JCSD command staff, investigators and deputies, JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said.
“Great job by our team members in identifying suspects, making arrests and recovering items stolen from Professional Automotive,” Berlin said.
A white Chrysler 300 that was taken from the shop is still missing and a Chevrolet Tahoe that was taken for a “joy ride” was returned by the thieves. Billy Bond III, 18, of Stringer was also charged with three counts of motor-vehicle theft, commercial burglary and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons also set his bond at $25,000.
Malik Newell, 22, of Laurel was charged with commercial burglary and motor-vehicle theft and his bond was set at $10,000 while Dayton Beard, 23, of Waynesboro was charged with felony receiving of stolen property and his bond was set at $5,000. All were still in jail early Monday afternoon.
John Crosby, 22, of Laurel was out on $20,000 bond after being charged with motor-vehicle theft and commercial burglary.
The building was broken into on Monday night and tools, equipment and keys were stolen, then after some of those were replaced, the replacements were stolen Thursday night, said David Thomas, one of the shop’s owners.
He doesn’t know any of the suspects, but he doesn’t think it was a coincidence that his shop was targeted twice in a four-day span.
“I gave the investigator some names,” Thomas said. Calling the people whose vehicles were stolen — one of which was the Mustang that was totaled — was not easy, he said.
“He loved his car,” Thomas said of the Mustang’s owner, “but so far, everyone’s been understanding.”
Dealing with insurance companies is an ongoing ordeal, and Thomas is having to spend money to upgrade his security system “in hopes of being able to maintain insurance,” which will go up if it isn’t canceled, he said.
The JCSD recovered some of the tools and equipment, and Thomas had to go “scrounge around” Monday morning to get enough of them to get back to work on the backlog of vehicles at the shop.
In all, he estimates that $100,000 in vehicles and equipment were stolen, and he’s lost another $20,000 — and counting — in productivity.
A month earlier, a tandem trailer was taken from the shop and about 18 months before that, his house was broken into and five guns along with some items of irreplaceable sentimental value were taken. Three of the guns were recovered, he said.
It’s possible more vehicles are missing from the lot, Thomas said, but he was still trying to sort through the collection of keys that had labels removed from them by the thieves.
Bang appeared to be high on some sort of substance when he was arrested after the crash, sources close to the case said.
“There’s no doubt that this is all about dope,” Thomas said.
In the first break-in, the burglar pried open a door on the front of the building, and after he secured that door, the burglars pried open a roll-up door.
“They put a rim under it to prop it open so they squirm their skinny little dope (butts) under there and steel more stuff,” a frustrated Thomas said.
They then loaded up as many of the new tools and equipment they could and put it in the Mustang before stealing it, he said.
Thomas was glad that the arrests were made and that the suspects “face a whole string of felonies,” but he’s hopeful that isn’t the last step.
“I hope the justice system works,” he said. “Someone is going to have to pay for this.”
Also over the weekend, Ellisville police were working an auto burglary at another vehicle-repair shop in that town. A stereo and other items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle that was at BJ’s Automotive.
