A garbage truck driver who was on his way to the landfill tried to dump his load a little too early. The Waste Pro Truck came around a curve and overturned in a ditch on Will Hayes Road, taking out a barbed-wire fence along the way on Thursday. Volunteers from Glade, M&M and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance. The driver had what were described as minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene, but he declined transport. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
