Shooter reportedly cowered in bedroom after firing deadly shots
A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon while three young children were inside the mobile home with them.
Bryson Turner, 22, barricaded himself inside the home in the 600 block of Magnolia Road, but he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Mark Keyes. Sgt. Stephen Graeser was able to talk Turner into giving himself up, Sgt. J.D. Carter said.
“The suspect was armed, so it could have turned out bad, but no one else was hurt,” Carter said.
The children —ages 7, 3 and 9 months — were in another room of the home during negotiations, according to the report.
Stunned family members stood outside the cordoned-off crime scene, hugging and crying out, “Why, why, why would he do this?”
Two days later, that question still looms. No motive was known. The two men weren’t in a heated argument at the time of the shooting, but Turner reportedly admitted to pulling the trigger.
Turner made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, where Judge David Lyons set his bond at $75,000.
Keyes was reportedly shot multiple times with a .22-caliber rifle in the kitchen of the mobile home.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 3:28 p.m. Monday. Keyes’ fiance ́arrived home to find him bleeding on the floor and called 911 for help. Sheriff Joe Berlin, EMServ Ambulance service and Powers Volunteer Fire and Rescue all
responded to the scene.
“Our deputies did a great job in responding to the scene, securing the residence and scene and taking the shooting suspect into custody,” Berlin said. “In particular, Sgt. Stephen Graeser put his extensive training and experience to work in getting the armed suspect to surrender.”
Law enforcement is an inherently dangerous job, Berlin said.
“I’m very proud of the deputies and investigators who responded to this life-threatening situation which was concluded with no injuries to the deputies, investigators or suspect,” Berlin said. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mark Keyes. Our investigation is continuing, and we are working diligently to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic shooting death.”
