An unidentified man and his mother were seriously injured when the Kia they were in crossed over two lanes of incoming traffic, ramped a curb and crashed into a tree off 16th Avenue around mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
The Kia struck the tree about 12 feet up before landing in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church. The unidentified driver had a “significant leg injury,” officials said. Several sources said that he had a shattered femur and was in obvious pain as he was being prepared for transport by EMServ Ambulance. His mother was also transported by ambulance for medical treatment.
“Speed was obviously a factor,” said Investigator Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department. “It could’ve been way worse, though. It’s amazing that he crossed two lanes of traffic on 16th Avenue, at that time of day, and didn’t crash into any other vehicles.”
Constable Danny Gibson witnessed the crash and stopped to assist along with the LPD, Laurel Fire Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“All of the responding agencies did an awesome job,” Reaves said. “Everyone worked great together.”
— By Mark Thornton
