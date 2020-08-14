A couple of suspects with a family bond and high bond amounts have bailed out of jail after being accused in a high-profile crime.
Anthony Jones, 21, has been released on $250,000 bond and his mother Erika King, 37, is out on $100,000, according to the Jones County Adult Detention Center website. Judge Kyle Robertson set their bonds in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Jones was charged with aggravated assault and drive-by shooting in an incident that injured and hospitalized a 12-year-old girl who was inside a residence that was shot up on 12th Street early Monday afternoon. King was charged with accessory to drive-by shooting and accessory to aggravated assault.
The unidentified victim — who had multiple wounds, investigators said — was transferred from South Central Regional Medical Center to a Jackson hospital and was reportedly recovering from surgery.
She was caught in the line of fire after a dispute erupted over a a baby that appeared to have a knot on his head, family members said. Jones and King, who are on the baby’s mother’s side, reportedly went to the 12th Street residence where the baby’s father lives to confront him about the baby’s injuries.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.