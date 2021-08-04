The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Soso Police Department in the investigation of a break-in at Dollar General in Soso. Security camera video shows two burglars wearing masks in the store just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Tobacco products and candy were among the items taken, store personnel reported.
It was not known if the suspects fled on foot or left the store in a vehicle. The Soso Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint in 2019 and the Hebron Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint in June. The suspects in those cases are still wanted by law enforcement.
Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects is asked to call the JCSD at 601-425-3147 and ask for Investigator Patrick Oster or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.