Newly elected Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill planted 288 American flags down the main strip of Soso to celebrate the Fourth of July.
He wanted to do something to show citizens "there's a new sheriff in town" and something to get residents excited about the holiday. The flags were donated to the city. Cahill said he plans to do this again next year.
"I hope to do 600-700 more flags next year," he said.
