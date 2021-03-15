A residence in Soso was destroyed by fire on Monday morning, the Jones County Fire Council reported. Volunteers from Calhoun and Soso responded to the report of a structure fire at 4:18 a.m. at 621 Will Knight Road. The first unit on the scene reported that the single-wide mobile home, with rooms added on, was engulfed in flames and the roof and walls were already compromised. Resident Darren Pruitt said he spent the night at a relative’s home and was not at his residence at the time of the fire. The home sustained catastrophic damage, but no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff's Department also responded. (Photo by Jones County Fire Council)
