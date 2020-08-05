The Soso Post Office, located at 1036 Highway 28 West, has resumed all operations. The office was temporarily suspended on April 13 after the building suffered extensive tornado damage.
Retail hours are 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Postal Service does not receive tax dollars for its operations or facilities, but covers costs solely through the revenue received from the sale of its products and services.
