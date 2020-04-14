Mail delivery continues during cleanup
A string of storms that moved across parts of Mississippi over the weekend has resulted in temporary suspension of at least one Post Office.
The Soso Post Office suffered extensive tornado damage. Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Soso customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Laurel Post Office, 315 Sawmill Road in Laurel
Retail hours at the Laurel Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
