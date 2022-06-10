Starting July 1, residents of Soso will be able to purchase beer in their town. And it was done without having to vote on it, Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill said.
“When I was running for mayor, I told people, why we would be able to sell Jack Daniel’s on one corner and not beer on the other,” Cahill said. “So (Rep.) Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) introduced a bill so we could get beer. The committee never brought it up.”
After brainstorming and trying to come up with another way to get beer in Soso, Cahill and Scoggin got Soso designated as a “resort area” community.
“Soso can serve beer in the city limits as a resort status community,” Cahill said. “It was a little bit involved to get the resort status and we had a few meetings in Jackson. The first six-pack in Soso I’m going to buy for Donnie.”
A qualified resort area under the House Bill 1381 means any area or locality outside of the limits of incorporated municipalities in this state commonly known and accepted as a place that regularly and customarily attracts tourists, vacationists and other transients because of its historical, scenic or recreational facilities or attractions, or because of other attributes.
“Hopefully, everything will be in place on July 1, and people can buy beer,” Cahill said. “It’s going to help the town sales-tax wise — not just with the beer, but everything that goes with the beer. If you want to have a picnic and get some beer along with food, you won’t have to go to (Laurel).”
The main purpose of getting beer in Soso was to help with the sales tax, Cahill said. Beer, liquor and wine sales are permitted in Laurel, while Ellisville businesses can sell beer, but not liquor or wine.
