A Soso woman is behind bars after being accused of injuring an elderly family member who wouldn’t let her use the car, according to reports.
Brittany Goodwin, 31, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after the 98-year-old woman’s son saw injuries on her arm and called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after finding out what happened, Investigator J.D. Carter said.
“The wounds appeared to be burns at first,” Carter said, but further investigation revealed that Goodwin “grabbed her arm, twisted it and tore the skin.”
Goodwin was arrested Wednesday at her residence on Shady School Road and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Goodwin admitted to grabbing the family member’s arm out of anger because she wanted to use her vehicle and wasn’t allowed to, Carter said.
Goodwin made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday where Judge David Lyons set her bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.