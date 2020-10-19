A Jones County physician who owns several clinics in the area is being investigated for prescription fraud, a source with knowledge of the case reported.
Jones Family Medical Clinic was raided Thursday after agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Health and Human Services went to the facility on Highway 15 North in Shady Grove.
They were serving warrants from the state medical and pharmacy boards to investigate possible prescription fraud, the source said.
Dr. Matt Jones was accused of providing pre-signed prescription pads to nurse practitioners who don’t have the authority to write prescriptions, then adjusting their files to make it appear as if he did visit with the patients, the source said on the condition of anonymity.
There are five nurse practitioners from the clinics who have filed civil litigation against Jones for not paying them for the hours they work, the source added.
No agency that was involved in the raid had released any information about the case as of early Monday afternoon.
JFMC also has clinics in Ellisville, Bay Springs, Heidelberg and Taylorsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.