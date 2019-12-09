Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators will have to start using their personal cellphones for the remainder of Sheriff Alex Hodge’s third term in office, said sources with knowledge of the department.
JCSD personnel have been told to swap to their own cellphone service plans by Wednesday, two sources in the department confirmed.
It’s possible that the shutdown is because the department’s contract with its current carrier is running out. The JCSD has not responded to questions from the Leader-Call for more than a year. It’s also not known if the JCSD’s personnel will be reimbursed by the county for the use of their personal phones.
Deputies and investigators often take calls from dispatchers to get information that can’t be broadcast over their radio communications. Callers to central dispatch are also often “patched through” to deputies and investigators for matters that can be handled by phone and many of them have informants who call them on their cellphones.
Hodge and his administration will remain in charge at the JCSD until new Sheriff Joe Berlin takes office on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.