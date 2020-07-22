The appointment of a new chancery judge could be announced by Gov. Tate Reeves this week, sources close to the court say.
Four candidates — Cruz Gray, Billie Graham, Jennifer Rogers and Jerry Sharp — are in the running for the job, several people who have regular dealings with the Jones County Chancery Court said on the condition of anonymity.
The consensus seems to be that Sharp, who lives in Ellisville and has a law practice in North Laurel, will be the next chancellor for Jones and Wayne counties.
If Reeves “stays in line with past governors who give a lot of weight to retiring judges’ recommendations,” the choice will be Sharp, one source said, but Graham “has a ton of support and backing from Republican women’s groups.” Rogers is “super smart” and has chancery experience, other sources said, adding that she “has several chancellors pulling for her.”
Graham, who lives in Laurel, is in her second term as Jones County Justice Court Judge for District 2. Rogers, who lives in Ellisville, has worked as a law clerk in Forrest County Chancery Court for eight years and also worked in the Hinds County Chancery Court.
Some sources gave Graham the nod because of her experience as a judge, but others said Sharp has been “the pick” since McKenzie first mentioned retirement a couple of years ago. Gray, who lives in Laurel and is from Wayne County, is a public defender in Jones County Circuit Court. His name was mentioned by at least two sources as a possible replacement, but not the likeliest one to get the appointment.
Retired Judge Ron Doleac of Forrest County has been serving the Jones and Wayne county chancery courts since McKenzie’s retirement took effect on June 30.
Sources close to the court said that McKenzie had concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, and that contributed to his decision. Court activity has been slow because of the virus, so that has made Reeves’ decision on a replacement less pressing, sources said. But the governor has appointed at least two new circuit court judges in recent days.
McKenzie announced his retirement in mid-June. In his letter to Reeves, he wrote, "It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve this great State as Chancellor of Jones and Wayne Counties for over 25 years."
McKenzie was last elected in 2018, when he ran unopposed. His term was scheduled to end in 2022. Chancery courts have jurisdiction over disputes regarding equity, domestic matters (including adoptions, custody disputes and divorces), guardianships, juvenile cases, sanity hearings, wills and challenges to the constitutionality of state laws. Land records are also filed in chancery court.
There are 20 chancery court districts, with one to four chancery court judges (chancellors) per district. Chancellors are elected to four-year terms in nonpartisan elections.
Chancery court trials are typically heard without a jury, but a party may request one if desired.
