South Central Regional Medical Center has been designated by the Mississippi State Department of Health as a COVID-19 Center of Excellence for its commitment to coronavirus response in its community.
To be designated as a Center of Excellence, a health-care provider must agree to:
• Administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of their communities;
• Serve as a referral location for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment (a therapeutic infusion to reduce the severity of the disease);
• Address disparities in vaccination access in their communities.
“We are incredibly proud that these health systems have stood up to arm their communities with additional vaccination and treatment efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said. “With the help of these Centers of Excellence, we can reach important populations that might not be otherwise served through our traditional drive-through clinics.”
