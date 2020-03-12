The leadership of SCRMC’s medical staff, Dr. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers, Chief Quality Officer, will provide an update to the press about SCRMC’s preparedness for COVID-19 today (Thursday). The Laurel Leader-Call will have in-depth coronavirus coverage in Saturday's newspaper.
On Wednesday night, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The individual is a Forrest county adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health's Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others. The patient was not hospitalized.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.
Gov. Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with the State Health Officer for all elements of COVID-19 response.
Forrest County residents and all Mississippians are not considered at additional risk from this case, and should continue to practice basic protective hygiene to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in Mississippi, visit our website at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
