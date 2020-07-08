South Central Regional Medical Center's Art of Healing online auction is now open for bidding and will remain open until Saturday, July 11.
Hospital officials said even though the in-person event had been canceled, that more money will be raised for the South Central Health Care Foundation because anyone can participate.
"The auction will be expanded online to all who want to participate. But most of all, our funds will increase, because the Art of Healing sponsors have been so gracious to contribute their sponsorship contributions toward the auction," hospital officials wrote in an email.
All proceeds will go to the South Central Health Care Foundation to fund community health initiatives in Jones County, MS throughout the year. Lives have been saved as a result of the community health events funded by the Art of Healing in years past.
The online auction will feature acrylic painting, hand-made jewelry, pottery, watercolor paintings, a hand-carved knife, stained glass, event tickets, art classes and more.
Sponsors for the auction include: BancorpSouth, Blakeney Communication, Brian Ginn - State Farm, Burson, Entrekin, Orr, Mitchell, Lacey, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Cerner, City of Laurel, Community Bank, Ear, Nose & Throat Surgical Clinic, Headrick Signs & Graphics, HORNE, LLP, Howard Industries, Inc., IMPACT, John D. Jefcoat - State Farm, Joiner Insurance, Jones College, Jones County Chamber of Commerce, Laurel Cancer Care, Laurel Leader-Call, Laurel Rotary Club, Magnolia State Bank, Mississippi Power, Mutual of America, Radiology Associates, P.A., Southern Advantage, Inc., The First, The Gables, Trustmark National Bank, WDAM and WHLT.
For those who previously purchased a ticket for the 2020 Art of Healing, all tickets purchases will be refunded.
