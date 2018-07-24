South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at South Central Regional Medical Center has been recognized with a national award for clinical excellence.
Leaders, physicians and clinicians from South Central Regional Medical Center gathered to celebrate the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award, which was given to South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine.
This Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal, for a minimum of two consecutive years. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.
“The mission of our facility is to be wound healing experts; driving wound science, healing and prevention forward to help heal wounds and change lives,” said Deborah Myrick, pro- gram director of South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. “We are committed to advancing wound healing with our patients and in our community. Being named a Center of Excellence for Wound Care is an honor and truly shows the dedication of our staff.”
South Central Wound Care is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 Centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the Wound Care Center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
“Over 1.4 million people are diagnosed with diabetes each year, which totals approximately 3,800 people a day,” said Dr. Stacy Street, medical director of South Central Wound Care. “Of those diagnosed, 25 percent of those will develop a foot ulcer. Regular inspection and good care of the foot can prevent amputations. It is proven that through comprehensive foot programs, such as wound care, amputation rates can be reduced by 85 percent.”
For more information about South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, call 601-426-4739. The Wound Care Center is located at 1220 Jefferson St. in Laurel on the ground floor of South Central Regional Medical Center.
