South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center has been recognized with two national awards for clinical excellence.
The team at South Central Wound Care celebrated the achievement for excellent patient outcomes in 2022. The facility was awarded the Robert A. Warriner III M.D., Center of Excellence Award and the Healogics Center of Distinction Award. These awards represent 95 percent patient satisfaction rates in 2022 to go with 89 percent wound-adjusted comprehensive healing rates and 10 percent outlier rates (average is 16 percent). South Central Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is recognized as being in the top 10 percent of centers with the highest wound comprehensive healing rates.
“The mission of our facility is to be wound-healing experts, driving wound science, healing and prevention forward to help heal wounds and change lives,“ program director Deborah Myrick said. “We are committed to advancing wound-healing with our patients and in our community. Achieving exceptional outcomes and receiving two awards for 2022 is an honor and truly shows the dedication of our staff.”
South Central Wound Care is a member of the healogics network of nearly 800 centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the center include negative-pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said PA Tiffany Keith. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”
Dr. Michael Weber serves as the medical director for the program.
“The team at South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine is exceptional,” he said. “The facility has earned consecutive awards for their excellent healing rates and patient satisfaction. I am proud of the excellent care the group provides to our community.”
For more information about South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, call 601-426-4739. The Wound Care Center is located at 1220 Jefferson St., in Laurel on the ground floor of South Central Regional Medical Center.
