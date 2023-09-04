Staff members of South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine (Photo submitted)

South Central Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center has been recognized with two national awards for clinical excellence. 

The team at South Central Wound Care celebrated the achievement for excellent patient outcomes in 2022. The facility was awarded the Robert A. Warriner III M.D., Center of Excellence Award and the Healogics Center of Distinction Award. These awards represent 95 percent patient satisfaction rates in 2022 to go with 89 percent wound-adjusted comprehensive healing rates and 10 percent outlier rates (average is 16 percent). South Central Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is recognized as being in the top 10 percent of centers with the highest wound comprehensive healing rates.

