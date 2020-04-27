Wesley and Helena Byrd had gone to a relative's home for lunch Friday and returned to find their new mobile home on fire.
Volunteers from Southwest, South Jones, Boggy and Moselle’s fire departments responded to the residence at 38 Pilgrim Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the first responding firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames, with the roof collapsed, and immediately began a defensive attack.
The home, as well as a Chevrolet Z71 pickup, sustained catastrophic damage. The Byrds had recently purchased and moved into the new mobile home with their three small children. No injuries were reported.
— Story, photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
