Ex-Laurel head coach Todd Breland OK'd by county school board
The South Jones Braves have their man — and it's a familiar one to Jones County high school football fans.
Todd Breland, who resigned as coach at Laurel in December, was OK'd by the Jones County School Board to become the Braves head coach. He will supplant Roger Satcher as head coach of the Ellisville school.
Breland led Laurel High for the past eight seasons. In that span, his team won a Class 5A state championship and played for another.
After resigning from Laurel, Breland said he had no intentions of coaching again, but opportunity knocked at the right time, he said.
“I felt burned out,” said Breland. “At that point, this opportunity at South Jones wasn’t even on the table. I wasn’t planning on coaching, and everything seemed to be falling in line the way I wanted. But I guess that was the problem. God had other plans.”
Breland said the SJ job was the right fit, both personally and professionally.
“On a personal level, I get to be with my family,” Breland said. “My son will be there next year, my wife teaches there, and my daughter will be at Jones (College), so I’ll get more chances to spend time with them.
“On a professional level, it’s just an exciting new opportunity to help build a football program. These kids at South Jones are really good kids, and they play hard. They always have. There’s never been any lack of support from the community. I’m looking forward to working with these guys toward winning some football games. But most of all, I’m looking forward to helping develop great young men.”
In eight years as head coach, Breland led Laurel to an 82-27 record with four Region 3-5A titles and a 5A state championship. During that same span of time, South Jones’ football program posted a record of 39-55. Breland believes each of his previous coaching experiences has helped prepare him for the challenge of leading the Braves to more success.
“I’ve had the chance to coach with and be an assistant under some really great football coaches over the years,” Breland said. “With each one, you kind of take away things that you like and piece together your own formula. I think the most important thing I’ve learned is that you can’t over complicate things in this sport.”
Breland said he plans to begin by teaching sound fundamentals, which he believes to be the root of all success.
“Football is about blocking and tackling,” Breland said. “You can do whatever you want on offense or defense and look cool, but if you can’t block or tackle, you won’t win games.
"We’re going to go back to the basics, just like we did each year at Laurel. We aren’t going to assume that anybody knows anything. We want to start by building a strong foundation and then grow from there.”
