A South Jones County man is behind bars after firing a gun through his own roof then fighting with deputies who responded to the call at his home.
Darren Everett, 52, was charged with two felonies — shooting into a dwelling and assault on an officer — after deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at his home on Delk Road, just off Highway 590, which has a Seminary address.
Two women were in his home and Everett “fired a shot through his roof trying to make them leave,” Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said. “You can’t shoot, even in your own house, to try to make someone leave.”
When deputies arrived, they called on a P.A. for the suspect to come outside and he refused at first. When he finally did, he had a handgun in his boot and started cursing at deputies, Carter said.
“He then started fighting the deputies and struck one,” Carter said.
Reserve Deputy Austin Smith was the one who took the punch and they had to taser Everett twice to get him under control, according to the report.
In addition to the two felonies, Everett was also charged with four misdemeanors — disorderly conduct, disturbance of family, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday. Judge David Lyons set his bond at $10,000.
