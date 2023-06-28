Paris Morgan, Distinguished Young Woman of Jones County, will be one of 30 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $33,000 in college scholarships when the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program gets under way Thursday, July 13, in Meridian.

Paris, the daughter of Ken and Vicky Morgan of Ellisville, attends South Jones High School. Academic accomplishments, membership and hobbies include SJH Bravettes dance team, 2-time New York Times published author, Future Leaders of Jones County, SJH golf team and Dance Arts Revolution competition dance team. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a career as an pediatric oncologist.

Paris morgan

Morgan

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.