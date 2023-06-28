Paris Morgan, Distinguished Young Woman of Jones County, will be one of 30 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $33,000 in college scholarships when the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program gets under way Thursday, July 13, in Meridian.
Paris, the daughter of Ken and Vicky Morgan of Ellisville, attends South Jones High School. Academic accomplishments, membership and hobbies include SJH Bravettes dance team, 2-time New York Times published author, Future Leaders of Jones County, SJH golf team and Dance Arts Revolution competition dance team. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a career as an pediatric oncologist.
During the weeklong program, participants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview. Paris has chosen a jazz dance presentation of “Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé for her talent.
If selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi, Paris will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of 2024 finals next June in Mobile, Ala. There, she will compete for more than $100,000 in cash scholarship awards, including the $40,000 national title scholarship award.
The state program is now in its 67th year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school girls. The three nights of competition at The Evangel Temple concludes July 15. Doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and each show starts at 7:30 p.m. for the three-night event.
Reserved tickets are $65 for a three-night package. General admission tickets are available for $50 for a three-night package, or may be purchased for individual evenings for $20 Thursday and Friday, and $25 on Saturday. Tickets can be bought at www.purplepass.com/dywofms or by calling 601-480-3438. Visa, MasterCard and American Express are accepted.
