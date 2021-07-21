While Southern Pipe and

Supply has been selected

several times by the national

business magazine Fortune,

as one of the "Top 100 Best

Medium-Size Companies to

Work for in America,” this

year Fortune also recognized

Southern Pipe and Supply in

their “Best Workplaces for

Millennials" Top 100 list.

Fortune worked with

its long-standing research

partner Great Place to Work

to help find the best employ-

ers for those born between

1981 and 1997 — a generation

known for appreciating firms

with strong values and thirst

for growth opportunities. For-

tune has been compiling this

Millennial designation since

2015, when the youngest

group of Millennials turned

eighteen years old and first

entered the workforce.

Southern Pipe and Supply,

with 124 locations in seven

states, including in Laurel, is

the largest privately-owned

distributor of plumbing,

heating, air-conditioning

(HVAC), industrial, mechan-

ical, and waterworks materi-

als in the Southeast. South-

ern Pipe and Supply is the

only distributor in the United

States to have been selected

to the Fortune list.

To be considered for this

honor, companies must

submit an application doc-

umenting over two hundred

data points describing their

human resource programs

and practices. Fortune com-

piles this list annually with

its research partner, Great

Place to Work. “Family mem-

bers”, how Southern Pipe &

Supply refers to employees,

submit anonymous feedback

through an extensive cultural

survey.

“I have never worked for a company that I feel is more cohesive across the board,” an anonymous family member said. “I almost do not feel the hierarchy. Everyone is very giving of their time and never makes you feel like it is a burden when you ask for help.”

Ninety-three percent of respondents rated the company a great place to work, compared to the national average of 59 percent. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so highly were the remarkable sense of family and working with people that care for each other.

