While Southern Pipe and
Supply has been selected
several times by the national
business magazine Fortune,
as one of the "Top 100 Best
Medium-Size Companies to
Work for in America,” this
year Fortune also recognized
Southern Pipe and Supply in
their “Best Workplaces for
Millennials" Top 100 list.
Fortune worked with
its long-standing research
partner Great Place to Work
to help find the best employ-
ers for those born between
1981 and 1997 — a generation
known for appreciating firms
with strong values and thirst
for growth opportunities. For-
tune has been compiling this
Millennial designation since
2015, when the youngest
group of Millennials turned
eighteen years old and first
entered the workforce.
Southern Pipe and Supply,
with 124 locations in seven
states, including in Laurel, is
the largest privately-owned
distributor of plumbing,
heating, air-conditioning
(HVAC), industrial, mechan-
ical, and waterworks materi-
als in the Southeast. South-
ern Pipe and Supply is the
only distributor in the United
States to have been selected
to the Fortune list.
To be considered for this
honor, companies must
submit an application doc-
umenting over two hundred
data points describing their
human resource programs
and practices. Fortune com-
piles this list annually with
its research partner, Great
Place to Work. “Family mem-
bers”, how Southern Pipe &
Supply refers to employees,
submit anonymous feedback
through an extensive cultural
survey.
“I have never worked for a company that I feel is more cohesive across the board,” an anonymous family member said. “I almost do not feel the hierarchy. Everyone is very giving of their time and never makes you feel like it is a burden when you ask for help.”
Ninety-three percent of respondents rated the company a great place to work, compared to the national average of 59 percent. In Fortune’s analysis of the company, the top two reasons employees gave for ranking Southern Pipe and Supply so highly were the remarkable sense of family and working with people that care for each other.
