People in the Landrum Community could soon have their own volunteer fire department and lower property insurance rates.
Supervisors asked Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna to do a feasibility study on adding a new department in the area between Tuckers Crossing and Ovett along Highway 15 South. They asked that the study be done within six weeks, if the Jones County Fire Council approves moving forward with it.
A landowner is willing to donate the land to put the fire station on, Supervisor Barry Saul said. There are more than 100 homes in the community that are more than five road miles from a VFD, so they all have a Class 10 rating for their homeowners’ insurance. That’s the highest rating and highest rates. A Class 8 rating — which is what most of the county is — means insurance premiums that are about half as much as those with a Class 10 rating.
The county already has 18 VFDs and 340 volunteers. The fire council has proposed hiring part-time firefighters to staff the county’s six fire districts on weekdays because of low response rates during normal working hours, when most volunteers are at three jobs.
In another fire-related matter at last week’s board meeting, Supervisor Danny Roy Spradley got permission to have a crew take down a chimney at a residence on Indian Springs Road that was burned and used for firefighter training.
In bridge matters, supervisors heard from engineer Ronnie Clark and bond expert Michael Russ of the Butler Snow law firm in Jackson. The county is expecting to receive $940,000 from the state to continue working on repairing or replacing bridges that have been deemed deficient. Counties will continue to get money for years to come from the Legislature and BP settlement funds.
Supervisors wanted to know if they could use that money to service debt on those projects if they were to go ahead and get bond money and bids so they can start getting work done instead of waiting on the funds to come in first.
Russ said he would find out.
Inspectors began reinspecting 76 bridges in Jones County on Sunday and that work will continue through Dec. 31.
Supervisors Johnny Burnett and Spradley got permission to advertise for bids for paving projects — Spradley on Coon Jefcoat Road and Burnett on part of Trace Road.
In other business, supervisors agreed to pay $5,000 to sponsor the PRCA Pro Rodeo that’s coming to the Magnolia Center. They also agreed to donate $500 to the West Jones’ baseball program.
Spradley and Burnett donated $500 each to the West Jones football program for the Mustangs winning the South State championship.
Supervisors also agreed to grant a utility permit to C Spire for work it’s doing along Highway 11 and Crump Road.
The board’s next meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the courthouse in Laurel.
