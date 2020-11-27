A Sandersville Police Department officer dashed into a burning home and saved three cats on Tuesday morning.
SPD Officer Tom Hartfield responded to a call for a fire at mobile home at 311 W. Main Street just before 9 a.m. He was first on the scene and thought someone may be inside the home. He broke open the door and determined no one was inside, but he did rescue three cats from the smoke-filled home, according to reports.
Sandersville volunteers responded first, just across the railroad tracks from their station, and found flames in the living room and heavy smoke throughout the home. After an aggressive interior attack, they were able to minimize structural damage. Nancy Waites lives at the home with her mother-in-law and two children. All were headed out of town for Thanksgiving with extended family and had left the home to travel to Alabama about a half-hour earlier.
Rustin and Sharon volunteers rendered mutual aid. The home sustained significant cosmetic damage but remains structurally intact. One firefighter sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene without transport to the emergency department. No other injuries were reported.
The fire was deemed suspicious and is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
