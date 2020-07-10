Reserve deputy shot in face stopping suspect, going to be OK
•
A part-time Sandersville police officer is being hailed as a hero after being shot twice while stopping an armed-robbery suspect from going into a rural convenience store, then pursuing him as he fled town in a stolen SUV.
Officer Miguel Grimaldo was “at home resting and recovering” hours after the Thursday morning incident, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect, 33-year-old William Belk of Pachuta was in the Jones County Adult Detention Center charged with aggravated assault on an officer, armed robbery and felony taking a motor vehicle.
He had his initial appearance Friday in Jones County Justice Court, where Judge David Lyons denied his bond due to the "serious nature of these charges."
If convicted, Belk, who lives at Lake Eddins, faces up to 40 years in prison. His family said they would attempt to hire an attorney.
Grimaldo was shot in the face and the arm with a handgun that was loaded with some sort of ammunition that contained pellets, law enforcement sources said.
“This officer is a hero,” Chief Curt Pitts of the Sandersville Police Department said. “He stopped the suspect from going in the store, and who knows what his intentions were?”
It was 2 a.m. and the Circle K store was the only business open in the area when Grimaldo pulled up to confront the suspect, who was in a white SUV that had just been reported stolen at gunpoint from a security guard at nearby Bok Homa Casino.
The suspect “just opened fire with a handgun” after Grimaldo gave commands to him in front of the store, Pitts said. “The officer was shot, but he gave chase not knowing he’d been hit.” Grimaldo was able to return fire, Pitts said, getting off two shots, but he didn’t hit the suspect.
Laurel police were notified that the suspect was headed their way down Highway 11 and they spotted the vehicle near Northview Drive and 5th Avenue a little while later, Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD said.
“There was a short pursuit to the Walmart parking lot” when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Cox said. Officers Curt Bassett and John Windsor took Belk into custody without incident at the rear of the parking lot.
The JCSD is handling the investigation into the shooting while the FBI and Choctaw Police Department are investigating the robbery since it is alleged to have occurred on tribal land. The casino has been closed for several weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“You never know what you’re going to face out there,” Carter said, “but anyone who puts on the uniform is willing to accept the danger.”
Grimaldo is a former full-time deputy with the JCSD and still works as a reserve deputy.
“It really hits home when it’s one of your brothers,” said Carter, who served as Grimaldo’s training officer. “He’s a great guy. You never think it’s going to happen locally, but it can.”
Grimaldo’s brother Poncho is also a former JCSD deputy who now works with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Officials from the casino thanked all of the agencies that responded and assisted.
“We are thankful the Bok Homa Casino security officer is in good spirits and was unharmed from the incident,” spokeswoman Misty D. Brescia said. “We also want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Sandersville Police officer who was injured and wish him a speedy recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.