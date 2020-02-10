A special election for the District 88 House seat has been set for April 21, according to a Writ of Election that Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks.
The qualifying deadline for candidates is 5 p.m. March 2 at the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office. A runoff, if needed, will be May 12.
The special election was made necessary by the resignation of Ramona Blackledge. The longtime Jones County tax assessor/collector was forced by Speaker of the House Phill Gunn to choose between her state retirement and serving in the Legislature, she said.
She beat longtime Rep. Gary Staples to win the seat, which was also sought by Chris Hodge. Robin Robinson announced last week that she intended to run for the seat, which encompasses parts of Jones and Jasper counties.
