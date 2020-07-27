The City of Laurel will have a special election Monday, Aug. 3 to determine if Mississippi Power Company will continue to pay a franchise tax to the city. The contract is renewed every 25 years.
Voting will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Laurel Train Depot (230 Maple St.) for all city residents. All voters must have a valid ID.
A simple majority of voters need to approve Mississippi Power for the city to continue to receive 3 percent of the company’s municipality franchise fee. That computes to about $1.6 million annually for the city, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
“That money is used to pay for police, fire service, streets and other services,” he said.
If voters don’t vote for Mississippi Power, it would mean a loss of about $500,000 per year for the city. Either way, residents and businesses will have Mississippi Power because there is “not an alternative,” Magee said. “If you vote against it, you will still have Mississippi Power.” Small parts of the city have Dixie Electric, he said.
Voters are encouraged to wear a mask and will be required to social distance 6 feet from others at the poll. Poll workers will wear masks and gloves, and booths, pens and tables will be disinfected after each use, City Clerk Mary Ann Hess said.
For those eligible, absentee voting is available at the city clerk’s office in City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
Mississippi Power Company currently pays municipalities franchise fees worth 3 percent of the electricity sold in the city. At the end of the 25-year contracts, the residents of each city have to vote on whether to renew the contract for another 25 years. If the contract is not renewed, the city will only receive 2 percent of MPC’s revenues, the amount required by state law.
For more information about this special election, call the city clerk at 601-428-6430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.