A special judge from nearby has been appointed to hear the case of a Jones County man who wants his rights restored after being convicted of killing a law enforcement officer.
Judge Richard “Dickie” McKenzie, a former circuit court judge from Forrest County who now has senior status, will hear the case of 56-year-old Tony Breazeale, who filed a petition in Jones County Circuit Court to get a Certificate of Rehabilitation to restore his right to have firearms.
Breazeale pleaded guilty to felony DUI and manslaughter in the February 2001 death of Deputy Randy Chancellor, who was responding to a call when Breazeale crashed into his patrol car on Sharon Road. Breazeale, whose blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, served 15 months in prison.
Hattiesburg attorney Tangi Carter is representing Breazeale in his petition to restore his right to carry a gun. Convicted felons aren’t allowed to own or be in the presence of a firearm.
Members of Chancellor’s family and law enforcement officials from multiple agencies packed the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville to hear the decision last month. Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from hearing the motion.
“I can’t be objective in this matter,” he said from the bench. “I knew Mr. Chancellor and I’ve gone to yearly memorial services in his honor.”
The state Supreme Court appointed McKenzie to hear the motion. No date had been set for it to be on the docket.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said that his office will contest Breazeale’s application. Assistant DA Kristen Martin will handle the case.
Breazeale petitioned the court to restore his right to carry a gun in 2013, and that request was denied by a specially appointed judge and prosecutor. Special Judge Robert Goza presided over the case in February 2003, when Breazeale pleaded guilty to the felonies.
Chancellor’s family members have said that Breazeale has shown no remorse for causing the death of their loved one. His sister Lynn Patrick said that Breazeale's life “was barely inconvenienced, and now he’s asking for more,” after he first petitioned the court for a Certificate of Rehabilitation in 2013.
In 2018, Breazeale appeared in Jones County Circuit Court as a witness in a case that involved two women who were seeking his affection. One woman’s vehicle got “keyed” by the other at his home in the Bridgewater subdivision just outside of Ellisville.
When he took the stand, he was asked if he had been drinking that day.
“Of course,” he testified with a chuckle. “I was having a beer on my porch. We have happy hour back there, watch football, watch the lake … It was a beautiful spring day and we were having a good time.”
Breazeale’s testimony in that case came 18 years to the day after he caused Chancellor’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.