The search for a 6-year-old special-needs child in Wayne County had a special ending, Sheriff Jody Ashley said. The child was reunited with his grandparents after personnel from multiple agencies and people of the community worked together to find him.
“I’ve never seen this many people come out,” Ashley said. “I appreciate all of the help. It was one of the best days I can remember.”
The child, who was described as “a go-getter,” disappeared from his Maynor Creek Drive residence into “deep woods” around 3 p.m. that Friday afternoon as severe weather was approaching, Ashley said. That and the fear that “a pedophile may have picked him up” created even more urgency for the search, the sheriff added.
Volunteer firefighters, members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management Agency, school officials, family and church members, neighbors, Supervisor Henry Cooley, Dixie Electric workers and others worked together to find the little boy. WCEMA Director Angela Atchison sent up a drone to help with the search and the Mississippi Department of Corrections brought a tracking dog to the scene.
“We were pressured for time,” Ashley said, referring to the approaching storm and darkness.
Volunteer fireman Taylor Bonner and Dixie Electric’s Dan Wooten eventually found the boy about two miles from his house safe other than scrapes and minor cuts.
“Without the support or everyone coming together as a team,” Ashley said, “we might not have been able to find this child as quickly as we did.”
— By Mark Thornton/editor@leader-call.com
