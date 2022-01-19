Both Laurel and Jones County school districts have experienced increases in case numbers within the fifth wave of COVID-19, but they have taken different measures to combat the spread.
The Jones County School District’s policy requires students to wear masks at schools where more than 3.5 percent of students tested COVID positive. JCSD has seen a significant rise in cases, so seven of its nine schools have a mask mandate — Moselle and North Jones Elementary are currently not under a mask mandate, said Superintendent Tommy Parker.
“We are not requiring masks district-wide,” Parker said. “Masks are mandated for
any school who has more than 3.5 percent of the student population COVID-positive. The mandatory mask remains in place for five days or until the positivity numbers drop below 3.5 percent.”
On Friday, JCSD reported a total of 399 positive cases — nearly double the previous high of 210 reported last August, Parker said.
“We do not expect to go to mask mandates district-wide at this point,” Parker said. “We will continue to monitor and follow the guidelines we have established.”
District officials are evaluating the number of positives at those schools so we might again make masks optional at each individual school if the numbers are low, Parker said.
“I have only had only one complaint about mandatory mask use,” Parker said. “I have also had complaints regarding why schools are not currently closed and/
or offering virtual options for students. The mask requirement is a precautionary measure. We are following the recommendations of the Mississippi Department of Health and the CDC.”
The Laurel School District announced its policy at the beginning of the school year, requiring students to wear masks on campus. Recently, several of the district’s sites went to virtual learning as a result of the rise in cases.
Currently there are nine outbreaks and 177 positive cases of students and staff since the beginning of January.
At Oak Park Elementary, all third-graders were virtual-only Tuesday and Wednesday and returned to campus today (Thursday). Kindergarten through second-grade students remained on their normal schedule. Mason Elementary School, Laurel High School and Laurel Middle School remained virtual through Friday. Laurel Upper Elementary and Laurel Magnet School of the Arts remained on their traditional schedule.
The spike in local cases reflects what’s happening across the state. For the period of Jan. 14-17, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a whopping 22,456 new COVID cases, 17 deaths and 302 longterm-care facility outbreaks. While the Omicron variant has been noted as a less severe variant of the illness, it is highly contagious.
The Omicron variant has caused an increase in cases statewide and a scramble for COVID testing supplies across the country. State Health Department locations have requested individuals make appointments to utilize its free testing services but have limited availability. Jones County Health Department has appointments available Thursday (today) but no more through Jan. 29.
On Wednesday, the website for free COVID-19 tests launched, allowing residents to order four tests per household for free. More than 1 billion tests will be given away through covidtests.gov.
