Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.