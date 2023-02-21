Would-be car thief held at gunpoint by owner, Moselle man pulled machete on mom
By Mark Thornton
A squatter picked the wrong residence to make himself at home in. And now he has another free place to stay — the Jones County Adult Detention Center, which is where the homeowner used to work.
Joshua Holland, 39, is accused of breaking into the home of deceased corrections officer Greg Patrick and had apparently been living there for several days. But when realtor Kandace Moncivias showed up there with the former owner’s wife to get the house ready to put on the market, Holland got a firsthand lesson on the first rule of real estate — location.
Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department lives just a stone’s throw away down Reid Road from the Faith Lane home the two women and the suspect were at. Moncivias immediately called Chancellor, who radioed in a “burglary in progress” and was there in seconds. Holland was crossing in the front yard and Chancellor took him down and held him at gunpoint until Sgt. Jeff Monk arrived and put him in handcuffs. Investigator Denny Graham, and deputies Xavier Thigpen and Chris Emmerich also responded.
The two women were at the house getting it ready to list for sale when Holland took off running from inside, stunning them.
“Thankfully Lance was there quick and then other deputies right after to make sure the guy went to jail,” said Lynn Lewis, whose husband Greg was a lieutenant at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center before his death in January 2021. “When I think about how different this could have turned out, I get weak. So thankful for God’s hand of protection!”
After deputies made sure the residence was clear, she went inside and discovered that Holland had unpacked clothes, dishes, rearranged the furniture, set himself up on a computer he found inside and even put up a picture or two on the wall. Holland was reportedly wearing the officer’s clothes — from his underwear to his sunglasses — when he was taken into custody.
“Needless to say, he didn’t leave the scene wearing the clothes of a former and late JCSD member,” said Chancellor, who is a grant administrator for the JCSD.
Holland made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $2,000.
Holland has a strange history with homes. In June 2021, the JCSD and Powers volunteer firefighters responded to a burning mobile home on Bud Reeves Road. Holland admitted to setting fire to it and was reportedly upset that deputies wouldn’t arrest him for it.
But as JCSD Investigator J.D. Carter noted at the time, Holland didn’t have insurance on the mobile home, no damage was done to anyone else’s property and no one was injured, so no crime was committed.
Graham is investigating the burglary case against Holland. The day before, he had a similar case in which a would-be thief was caught in the act. A homeowner in the Calhoun area reportedly saw a man breaking into his vehicle, shot at him several times, then chased the suspect’s vehicle to the Dollar General on Indian Springs Road and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Travis Newell, 27, of Laurel was taken into custody for public drunkenness, but Graham has now also charged him with auto burglary. He was being held in the jail on $5,000 bond.
Also, charges are being upgraded on a Moselle man who led police on a chase into Forrest County on Feb. 7. Darrin Everett, 54, was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana along with failure to yield to blue lights after deputies responded to a third report of domestic disturbance at his mother’s residence on Delk Road that morning.
Armed robbery has been added to the list of charges, Graham said, after the mother admitted that Everett pulled a machete on her to steal the Toyota Camry that he was driving during the chase.
